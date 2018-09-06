SPIRIT DSP, business communications software engines provider, with software products serving more than 1 billion people in 100+ countries, today announced the signing of a new contract with Rostelecom, the largest wired telecom operator in Russia. Under this contract, Rostelecom will start selling SPIRIT VideoMost product-based PaaS service to enterprise customers.

Rostelecom, which is the largest digital services provider in Russia, operates in all telecom market segments and serves millions of households across the country. Rostelecom is the leader on the Russian broadband and pay-TV markets, it has over 13 million fixed-line broadband subscribers and more than 10 million pay-TV subscribers.

Rostelecom's PaaS Video server enables customers to host servers with pre-installed SPIRIT VideoMost's software product at Rostelecom's data center with monthly payments and strict SLA from Rostelecom.

The service seamlessly interoperates with the videoconferencing equipment purchased by customers on the premises and integrates with the telephony and communication software applications, including Skype for Business, into the unified cloud-based videoconferencing and communication service. The service costs $15 per video server port per month.

"Using the cloud "Video server" service, Rostelecom's customers can combine their previously purchased equipment for videoconferencing studios, landline telephones, desktop computers and employees' smartphones into a unified, secure business communications system," Danila Burmetyev, Rostelecom's corporate and public segments product management director, said.

The new contract is an extension of the existing partnership between SPIRIT and Rostelecom, which started in 2012. Rostelecom has since been offering SAAS cloud-based service "Web-conferences" to thousands of domestic enterprises based on VideoMost's software server.

Rostelecom's PaaS service meets all the requirements for a modern enterprise videoconferencing system and helps companies to switch from CAPEX investments into videoconferencing hardware to OPEX monthly service payments.

"VideoMost's software server SAAS infrastructure has been successfully operated by Rostelecom for many years and we are pleased that this new PaaS service opens low-cost opportunities for Rostelecom's corporate customers and further strengthens its position as the leading provider of business communication services for enterprises," SPIRIT Chairman Andrew Sviridenko said.

