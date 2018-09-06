Informa PLC: Mark Temple-Smith appointed Managing Director of Fashion Exhibitions Business at Informa

LONDON, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the combination of Informa PLC and UBM, Informa Exhibitions has appointed Mark Temple-Smith as Managing Director for the Group's Fashion Exhibitions business, which includes leading brands such as WWDMAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT and PROJECT WOMENS.



Temple-Smith has over 20 years' experience in the exhibitions market. He was most recently Commercial Director for Informa Exhibitions, responsible for new growth initiatives in its EMEA and Americas businesses. Prior to joining Informa, he was Chief Executive Officer, Asia for the B2B media group Tarsus Group and Managing Director, Asia for ITE Group plc, where he was instrumental in growing their Asian business from a start-up to some 50 exhibitions and over 400 colleagues.

In this role, Temple-Smith will oversee a previously-announced three-year plan to bring new investments to the Fashion brands and show experience, as well as enhancements in areas such as marketing, content, digital and customer service. The plan is designed to better enable exhibitors and attendees to connect, discover new leads, showcase products and further grow and achieve business success through these in person and online platforms during a time of fast change in the industry.

Informa Exhibitions CEO Charlie McCurdy said: "We are pleased to have Mark take on this essential role as we focus on rolling out such an initiative so important to the fashion marketplace and dedicating the right resources - management, technology and branding - to supporting our customers' success. We believe the combination of Informa's global approach to B2B events marketing and our customer-first focus, with UBM's history and strength in Fashion particularly in the US and Asia, is a powerful engine for growth in the fashion events market."

Temple-Smith said, "Fashion is a highly international, increasingly digital and fast-changing market. I'm looking forward to enhancing our brands and platforms, and working closely with our customers to understand and find solutions to their business needs and support their year-round marketing priorities."

"In taking on this role, I will be working with a strong team that has extensive knowledge and experience in the areas of branding and marketing in the fashion events space. Our fashion group serves the needs of the $1 trillion global fashion industry through 21 show brands across seven marketplaces that cover all major fashion categories, and we will continue to focus on strengthening our relationships with the industry's global community of brands and retailers."

About Informa Exhibitions

Informa Exhibitions, the global exhibitions division of Informa PLC, enables communities across the globe to engage, experience and do business by providing them with powerful platforms to connect across key regions and market verticals. Industry insight, coupled with an innovative and customer first approach, provides Informa Exhibitions' customers and partners with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets, both digitally and face-to-face, 365 days of the year.

About Informa PLC

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

Media Contact:

Rosalia Scampoli

Marketcom PR

212-537-5177, Ext 7

rscampoli@marketcompr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eaa037eb-2a01-4bcd-b500-9dd36ab54c36