Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) received two EPRA Gold Awards at the annual EPRA* conference in Berlin on September 5.

Mercialys achieved an EPRA Gold Award for its financial reporting for the fourth consecutive yearconfirming the quality and transparency of its communications media and its commitment to applying best practices for reporting transparency.

Alongside this, for the second consecutive year, it also achieved an EPRA Gold Award for its sustainability reporting. After receiving the EPRA Gold Most Improved sBPR Award in 2017, recognizing the best progress with the application of international sustainability reporting standards, this year Mercialys has maintained its high standards and commitments in this area, while continuing to move forward with the implementation of its proactive and ambitious CSR strategy.

* The European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) works to promote, develop and represent listed European real estate companies. The EPRA publishes Best Practices Recommendations (BPRs) that define financial and sustainability reporting guidelines for listed real estate companies.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At June 30, 2018, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,130 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 178 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2018, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2018, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys registration document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2017 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005693/en/

Contacts:

Mercialys

Analysts investors contact: \

Alexandre Leroy, +33 (0)1 53 65 24 39

aleroy@mercialys.com

or

Press contact:

Gwenaëlle Allaire, +33 (0)1 53 70 23 34

gallaire@mercialys.com