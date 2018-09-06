Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notifications of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On 4 September 2018, Allianz Global Investors GmbH notified Ontex that it had, as a result of sales of shares and financial instruments treated as voting securities, crossed below the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: 4 September 2018

Date Threshold Crossed: 31 August 2018

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Notification by:

Allianz Global Investors GmbH Bockenheimer Landstrasse 42-44 D-60323 Frankfurt/M Germany

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Allianz Global Investors GmbH 2,521,427 Total 2,521,427

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Allianz Global Investors GmbH TOTAL

# voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A B)

Additional information:

Allianz Global Investors GmbH is a German investment management company. Its core business is the establishment and portfolio management of investment funds domiciled in Germany, Luxembourg, France, Italy, the UK and Ireland. Allianz Global Investors GmbH is entitled to execute the voting rights by proxy (since the foundation of the funds). Additionally, Allianz Global Investors GmbH is mandated in several cases to manage individual asset portfolios for clients on a contractual basis (incl. fund mandates, under which Allianz Global Investors GmbH is the portfolio manager of funds established by other investment companies); under such contracts Allianz Global Investors GmbH is entitled to execute the voting rights of shares held in such asset portfolios. Allianz SE and all other holding companies between Allianz SE and Allianz Global Investors GmbH have been allowed to disaggregate the holdings of their subsidiary, Allianz Global Investors GmbH, in accordance with Art. 11, 2 of the law of 2 May 2007 and Art. 21 of the royal decree of 14 February 2008. Allianz Global Investors GmbH can exercise the voting rights at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

