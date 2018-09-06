Technavio analysts forecast the global veterinary lasers market to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The technological advances in veterinary lasers are one of the major trends being witnessed in the global veterinary lasers market 2018-2022. Laser technology has been steadily progressing, owing to the rising requirements for non-invasive and non-pollutant treatment methods for various ailments in pets. Vendors in the global veterinary lasers market are constantly focusing on developing advanced therapy and surgery lasers to offer non-surgical solutions to treat various ailments.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global veterinary lasers market is the increasing acute and chronic ailments in animals:

Global veterinary lasers market: Increasing acute and chronic ailments in animals

Laser technologies can be used for therapy solutions (low level) and surgical procedures (high level). Some of the acute conditions treated by laser therapy include wounds, allergies, cuts/bites, inflammation, fractures, sprains, and strains. Some of the chronic conditions treated by laser therapy include inflammatory bowel disease, periodontal disease, hip dysplasia, feline acne, tendonitis, and arthritis. The laser is also provided to be effective in the treatment of gingivitis, stomatitis, neurological, musculoskeletal, and dermatological diseases disorders.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices, "Laser therapy reduces inflammation and results in pain reduction. It is a safe, fast, drug-free, and pain-free treatment option. The procedure can accelerate healing by stimulating the cellular activity and can reduce inflammation up to 24 hours after the treatment."

Global veterinary lasers market: Segmentation analysis

The global veterinary lasers market research report provides market segmentation by product (LLT and HLLT), by end-user (veterinary hospitals and veterinary clinics), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the veterinary hospitals' segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to around 40% of the market. Veterinary hospitals offer a wide variety of services and treatment options, and they are also equipped with operating rooms. Hospitals offer advanced facilities, operating rooms, and laser therapy solutions to treat different ailments.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 47% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large patient pool and improvements in hospital infrastructure in the region.

