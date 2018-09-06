Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive grille market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growing popularity of electric vehicles is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive grille market 2018-2022. Electric vehicles were introduced in the early 1990s, however, they lacked popularity among end-users in the initial years. Increased marketing by vendors and widespread awareness have led to a rise in popularity of electric vehicles. Benefits, such as low air and noise pollution, are the primary reasons for triggering their demand in the market.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive grille market is the increasing popularity of plastic grilles:

Global automotive grille market: Increasing popularity of plastic grille

Automotive grilles are designed with more attention as they represent the face of the vehicle. The primary purpose of the automobile grille is to provide airflow to under-the-hood components to reduce the heat generated through friction. These are automotive grilles that have flaps that could close the grille at high speeds to increase efficiency.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics, "Automotive grille acts as one of the major differentiation factors for the vehicle's exterior design. Automotive grilles are available in aluminum, chrome, and plastic. In addition to ensuring air flow, automotive grille acts as a protection for under-the-hood components from dirt, rocks, and large objects."

Global automotive grille market: Segmentation analysis

The global automotive grille market research report provides market segmentation by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 53%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share by nearly 2%.

