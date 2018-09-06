According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global automotive lubricants market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period. The heavy dependence on IC engines for logistics is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Automotive Lubricants Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global automotive lubricants market into the following applications:

Passenger cars

M&HCV

LCV

Global automotive lubricants market: An emerging trend

The constant need for technological upgrade is an emerging trend in the automotive lubricants space. The rapid technological advances in the manufacturing of machinery and automobiles are intensifying the need for environment-friendly and high-performance lubricants and lubricant additives. Therefore, lubricant manufacturers must constantly upgrade their production capabilities and product portfolio to match the revised requirements. Although this results in the emergence of value-added products, it severely affects the profit margins of lubricant manufacturers. Apart from the additional costs of revised formulations, vendors also incur the capital costs associated with the technology and infrastructural upgrades. Noncompliance with the revised requirements invites regulatory attention and leads to a decline in market shares.

