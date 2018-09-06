According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global automotive LIDAR sensors market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 37% during the forecast period. The continuous innovation for reducing the cost is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.
This research report titled 'Global Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global automotive LIDAR sensors market into the following applications:
- ADAS
- Autonomous vehicle
In 2016, the ADAS segment accounted for 99% of the global market and is projected to decline to 80% by 2022, exhibiting almost 19% decrease in market share.
Global automotive LIDAR sensors market: Emerging trend influencing growth
Intelligent transportation is an emerging trend in the LIDAR sensors space. The demand for connectivity in cars is powering a revolution in the automotive industry. Several new technologies are increasingly being integrated into vehicles to suit the current and future demands. The evolution from an infotainment feature to telematics, ADAS, and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) or vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X) is progressing rapidly. In every evolving concept or technology safety remains a top priority. Consumers of all ages consider safety as the prime feature in a connected car. With regulations mandating several safety features, consumer demands are also pressurizing OEMs to offer advanced tech features like blind spot monitoring and radar sensors. Toward the end of the forecast period, these features might become commonplace and may be a part of every car.
