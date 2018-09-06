According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global automotive position sensor market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period. The development of an easy-to-use position sensor is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005875/en/

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global automotive position sensor market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 7% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Automotive Position Sensor Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global automotive position sensor market into the following vehicle types:

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

In 2016, the passenger cars segment accounted for 85% of the global market and is projected to reach 86% by 2021, exhibiting almost 1% increase in market share.

Global automotive position sensor market: Top emerging trend

Growing popularity of hall-effect position sensor is an emerging trend in the automotive position sensor space. Magnetic sensors are the contactless position sensors, which convert magnetically encoded information into electrical signals. The benefit of contactless wear-free operation in the form of low maintenance and robust design has made magnetic sensors quite popular in the automotive market as the preferred position sensors. Hall effect sensor is the most common magnetic position sensor, and its output is a function of the magnetic field density around the device. Basically, hall effect sensor generates the output voltage once magnetic field density around the sensor exceeds a certain threshold.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Automotive Position Sensor Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Bosch, Continental, DENSO, Delphi Automotive, HELLA KGaA Hueck Co, and Sensata Technologies)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005875/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com