According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global defense tactical radio market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for faster communication with soldiers on the battlefield is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005899/en/

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global defense tactical radio market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 8% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Defense Tactical Radio Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global defense tactical radio market into the following products:

Portable and handheld radio

Vehicle-mounted radio

In 2016, the portable and handheld radio segment accounted for 51% of the global market and is projected to decline by 2021.

Global defense tactical radio market: Top emerging trend

Advancements in cognitive radio technology is an emerging trend in the defense tactical radio space. Tactical wireless communication networks are often densely populated with emitters of varying waveforms. The increasing need to transfer huge amounts of data across these networks poses the problem of spectrum shortage and interference. Cognitive radio is an evolving technology that is expected to overcome these shortcomings. It is developed for flexible spectrum resource utilization and greater system-wide spectral efficiency.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Defense Tactical Radio Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (portable and handheld radio and vehicle-mounted radio)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (General Dynamics, Harris, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins, and Thales Group)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005899/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com