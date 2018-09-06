Memex Inc.: MEMEX Inc. to Showcase MERLIN Tempus at IMTS 2018: The Next Generation of Data-Driven Manufacturing Software

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / MEMEX Inc. ("MEMEX" or the "Company") (TSX-V: OEE) is proud to announce that it will be showcasing and demonstrating its latest release of MERLIN Tempus Enterprise Edition (EE) at the International Manufacturing Technology show (IMTS) 2018, being held at McCormick Place in Chicago. The show runs from September 10th through the 15th, and MEMEX will be located at booth 133368.

Developed utilizing the latest technology (HTML5, .NET, RESTful API's), MERLIN Tempus' real-time data collection capabilities can capture machine-generated information and real-time sensor data including alarm states, feed and speed rate overrides, as well as various other green-light metrics. This data can then be contextualized in a wide array of easy-to-read visual dashboards and KPI reports.

Tempus provides for easy navigation and has many enhanced features useful to production personnel, engineers, operators and managers for shop floor production operations, including role-based dashboards, Op-Step management functionality, priority and alternate machine routings, asset management, traceability, event manager pan and zoom, analytics, and advanced data source conditioning. The 'enterprise edition' allows for all this plus, with its new durable gateway architecture, allows for multi-plant operations across time zones. The EE also offers bi-directional communication to virtually all ERP systems.

"The 5-steps to success in Data-Driven Manufacturing are: Connect - Visualize - Analyze - Optimize - Monetize. MERLIN Tempus allows manufacturers to take control of this process and optimize operational efficiency at a whole new level.", says David McPhail, CEO & President, MEMEX Inc., "This release of MERLIN is the most scalable and powerful plant monitoring software in the Company's history."

About MEMEX Inc.:

Established in 1992, MEMEX grew to be an industry leader in Industry Internet of Things (IIoT) through the development of MERLIN Tempus, an award-winning platform that delivers real-time, tangible increases in manufacturing productivity. MEMEX is on the leading edge of industry trends in computing power, machine connectivity, industry standards, advanced software technology, and manufacturing domain expertise.

Our persistent pursuit of innovative IIoT solutions led to a comprehensive understanding of the challenges manufacturers face. We made it our mission to, "successfully transform factories of today into factories of the future." As the global leader in Machine to Machine (M2M) connectivity solutions, our hardware and software products create unparalleled visibility at all levels, from "Shop-Floor-to-Top-Floor."

The MERLIN Tempus Suite provides effective quantification and management of Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) by revealing hidden capacity using real-time objective data. Further, it offers sustainable benefits that enable world class OEE such as reducing costs, incorporating strategies for continuous LEAN improvement, and boosting bottom line financial performance. For more information, please visit: www.MemexOEE.com

