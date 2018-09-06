Sunwing Travel Group: Planet Hollywood Resorts announces plans to open in St. Maarten

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third time this year, Sunwing Travel Group has announced plans for the development of a new Planet Hollywood Resort, this time occupying the coveted beachfront of Great Bay, St. Maarten. With the addition of this latest resort development, the Group has now made an investment commitment of over $600M USD into bringing the iconic lifestyle brand to key destinations internationally, starting with Costa Rica in October of 2018 and Cancun in 2019.



A destination unto itself for dining and entertainment and a haven for vacationing celebrities, the 450-room resort will feature luxury accommodations, authentic Hollywood memorabilia, a 16,000 ft2 world-class casino, world famous dining including Guy Fieri's burger joint, a modern conference centre, fitness facilities, the PH Spa and a trendy beach club.

Planet Hollywood Resorts offer guests the opportunity to Vacation Like a Star with an investment into details from music architecture to help set the vibe to Hollywood lighting to make sure everyone looks fabulous. Overlooking no details, Planet Hollywood Resorts offer themed dining and curated entertainment experiences, modern rooms where you can Sleep Famously with the custom designed Phabulous bed and blackout curtains. The leading resort chain has also made an investment in convenience with the innovative Plugged In program enabling a keyless and cashless environment for guests, unlimited Wi-Fi, free calling to North America and most of Europe, and a PHTV channel to stay informed. Guests can upgrade to Star Class to get upgraded amenities, back stage access to exclusive facilities like the Green Room Lounge and a private beach club, their own in-room rider, discounts on resort facilities, and the services of their own agent to help maximize their stay.

For more information on the resorts or franchise inquiries, please visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com (https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.planethollywoodhotels.com&data=02%7C01%7Cjmassey%40sunwing.com%7C70ba85cb939c4f1b6dfe08d6134db5a7%7C6aba11147da14a48abde031041a66553%7C0%7C0%7C636717621818384733&sdata=Ktx7WwGjHZRP5Jj3r8wevBld695I%2FsgDPmfiXocCRHM%3D&reserved=0). To stay informed on the latest developments with Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts, sign up (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/?offer=1603) for the newsletter.

ABOUT PLANET HOLLYWOOD

Planet Hollywood International, Inc. is the creator and worldwide developer of a consumer brand that capitalizes on the universal appeal of movies, television, sports, music and other leisure-time activities. The company's worldwide operations offer products and services in the gaming, restaurant, lodging, retail, leisure and entertainment sectors. For more information, visit www.planethollywood.com (https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.planethollywood.com&data=02%7C01%7Cjmassey%40sunwing.com%7C70ba85cb939c4f1b6dfe08d6134db5a7%7C6aba11147da14a48abde031041a66553%7C0%7C0%7C636717621818384733&sdata=sbV8hJ3N8u4AZB2JRKD%2FBti0fZoPzhU4HG35U5yUElY%3D&reserved=0)

ABOUT SUNWING TRAVEL GROUP

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing Travel Group is comprised of Sunwing Vacations and Signature Vacations, two of the leading leisure tour operators in Canada; Sunwing Airlines, Canada's premier leisure airline; SunwingJets, a luxury private jet charter service and Vacation Express, a growing tour operator in the United States together with the Group's own travel retail businesses SellOffVacations.com and Luxe Destination Weddings. Blue Diamond Resorts is the Group's hotel management company, an innovative organization that operates popular resort brands including Planet Hollywood Resorts, Royalton Luxury Resorts, Memories Resorts & Spa, Starfish Hotels & Resorts and Mystique Resorts across the Caribbean and Mexico; while NexusTours is a full-service destination management company offering affordably priced and reliable ground transportation, popular tours and excursions, as well as other travel management services.

