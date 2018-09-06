Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2018) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) is pleased to announce the award of a new $1.76 million contract from the Government of Canada's Department of National Defence (DND) for 90 Day Sustainment Kits required to sustain the Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Units (ROWPU) for the Canadian Armed Forces. Work on this contract starts immediately with delivery expected by March 2019.

The ROWPU is considered a mission critical system, as it supports all Canadian Armed Forces troops, and civilians in disaster relief, and therefore must have a guaranteed high reliability state.

"Our 90-Day Sustainment Kits provide necessary ROWPU equipment contingencies to the Canadian Armed Forces, increasing operational confidence in remote areas. BluMetric's technical capabilities, agility and responsiveness make us an ideal fit for this type of work and we are honoured to be involved in such a critical function," said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "We are proud to continue providing economical and highly effective water purification solutions to the Canadian military."

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineered treatment systems company with expertise across disciplines and technologies that allow for the design and delivery of elegant solutions to environmental challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves clients in Canada, the United States, and Central America.

