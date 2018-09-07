PRESS RELEASE

NAGRA's OpenTV Signature Edition to power

Eutelsat CIRRUS offering

World-first launch of OpenTV Signature Edition for hybrid satellite/OTT service

OpenTV Signature Edition's powerful user experience and backend platform deliver a brand-new experience to Eutelsat customers

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 7, 2018 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that Eutelsat Communications, one of the world's leading satellite operators, selected the OpenTV Signature Edition user experience to power Eutelsat CIRRUS, Eutelsat's new video service for satellite and OTT. Leveraging NAGRA's powerful OTT platform, the solution was customized for Eutelsat to meet the needs of the hybrid satellite/OTT Eutelsat CIRRUS offering. CIRRUS is available "as a service" to Eutelsat TV broadband customers. The announcement also marks the first deployment of an integrated OpenTV Signature Edition.

"Eutelsat selected NAGRA as it was clear that their OpenTV Signature Edition solution would meet the Eutelsat customers' requirements - a sophisticated service with advanced features that can continuously evolve to meet the needs of their viewers," said Bruno Cattan, Director for Terminals and Solutions at Eutelsat. "We look forward to rolling out the service and working with NAGRA in the months ahead to develop new features and enrich our product portfolio."

"We're delighted to be selected by Eutelsat to power the new Eutelsat CIRRUS platform through our OpenTV Signature Edition product," said Holger Ippach, SVP, UEX Product Unit, NAGRA. "In selecting NAGRA, Eutelsat has a strong and committed long-term technology partner for a solution that was designed to scale across multiple tenants in different geographies. We applaud Eutelsat on this exciting launch and are committed to supporting them as they extend the Eutelsat CIRRUS service to their customers during this next development phase of their business."

As an "all-in-one" solution, OpenTV Signature Edition brings the best of linear satellite TV content and streaming services to consumers through a simple and intuitive user experience underpinned by a powerful OTT platform. It is designed to assist new entrants into the OTT market, as well as traditional pay-TV operators looking to complement their existing satellite services with compelling OTT services.

Eutelsat CIRRUS powered by NAGRA OpenTV Signature Edition will be on display on the Eutelsat Stand 1.D59 and NAGRA Stand 1.C81 at the IBC Show in Amsterdam, from September 14 to 18, 2018. For more information on NAGRA's IBC presence, please visit dtv.nagra.com/ibc (https://dtv.nagra.com/ibc).

About NAGRA

NAGRA, a digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com (https://dtv.nagra.com/) for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski (https://twitter.com/nagrakudelski?lang=en).

