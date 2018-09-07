Vessel owned by shipping company Claus-Peter Offen to profit from improved access to flexible container stowage solutions

Navis, the leading provider of maritime software solutions for cargo operations and vessel performance, announced today at SMM 2018 that the ship-specific MACS3 Sealash module on board a 8,000 TEU container vessel has been successfully approved by the classification society DNV GL. The vessel owned and managed by Hamburg-based Offen group, is now able to apply the latest update of Route Specific Container Stowage (RSCS+) lashing regulations from DNV GL, July 2018 edition. The update allows the maximum theoretical capacity for this vessel to increase by approximately five percent.

Based on the updated cargo securing manual (CSM), Navis naval architects implemented the RSCS+ model in the MACS3 Sealash software to be approved by DNV GL, which will helps ship owners benefit from route specific container stowage rules. As part of the upgrade in RSCS+, vessels can now access the DNV GL webpage for worldwide routes without additional approval from the class. Using the class-approved lashing computer, the cargo officer can choose between calculations for unrestricted service, long-haul routes and short sea voyages. As a result, more cargo can be safely loaded on the vessels based on its typical trade pattern and weather forecast for short-sea voyages. Additionally, this model allows ship operators to avoid most of the restow operations caused by increased vessel stability after being discharged having returned from ocean passage.

"Our goal was to integrate rules by all major classification societies into MACS3 as quickly as possible to ensure that our customers have access to the safety regulations and economic benefits," said Guy Rey-Herme, President of XVELA and the Head of the Maritime Solutions at Navis. "Collaboration between the ship owner, lash maker and classification society helped us overcome technical obstacles and led to a swift and successful implementation."

Navis continues to remain in contact with all major classification societies such as Lloyds Register, Bureau Veritas, American Bureau of Shipping, Chinese Classification Society (CCS), Korean Register (KR) and NK Class to pave the way to a fast integration of their cargo securing rules with Navis software.

To learn more about lashing at Navis, please check the status of lashing rules implementation in MACS3 per classification society at www.navis.com.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our container terminals and carriers alike to streamline their ocean supply chains and better collaborate together, transforming how goods are efficiently delivered. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a comprehensive set of solutions to optimize terminal performance, vessel performance and cloud-based collaboration that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to a network of ocean carriers and terminal operators. www.navis.com

About XVELA

XVELA provides a transformative, cloud-based collaboration platform and maritime business network that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to ocean carriers and terminal operators. Through real-time collaboration, shared data and actionable visibility across the vessel rotation, XVELA enables terminals, carriers and their operational partners to work together to simplify, connect and optimize their end-to-end planning processes, starting with stowage planning and now expanding to berth management and port call optimization. The result is a win-win solution that allows both terminals and carriers to forge new efficiencies, improve customer service and reliability, and capture substantial untapped savings across the container supply chain.

Backed by Navis, the leading provider of software and services for terminal operators and ocean carriers, XVELA operates as an independent entity focused on enabling collaboration and operational visibility. For more information, visit www.xvela.com.

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable performance. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totaled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

