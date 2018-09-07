Following hot on the heels of Exide Industries, traditional battery maker, Indian-based Amara Raja Batteries Limited has said it will set up a 100 MWh lithium ion assembly plant in Andhra Pradesh. The company aims to establish a foothold in the energy storage market for electric vehicles.Unlike Exide Industries, which together with Leclanché, will set up both a module and battery pack assembly line, Amara Raja Batteries will only undertake battery pack assembly by integrating the cell with the electronics. The company is working closely with the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai, and expects ...

