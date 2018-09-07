Eigentlich wollte ich über Idea Fabrik erst schreiben, wenn sich etwas Wesentliches tut.
Nun gibt es aber einen aktuellen Artikel auf Yahoo Finance, den ich gerne kommentieren möchte.
" Major video game publishing outfits such as Activision-Blizzard (ATVI) and Electronic Arts (EA) will be forced to face off with Amazon at some point in the future. Both those companies are big enough and well-grounded enough to hold their own, however.
The same can't be said for all the smaller, "indie" game developers and game-engine providers such as HeroEngine, Unity, Blender, Godot and more, which eventually could feel the pressure from Amazon.
Confused? You're not alone. Though most investors - and even most gamers - don't know it, Amazon has a hand in the video game development arena. It owns a game engine called Lumberyard, allowing developers and designers free access to this solid technology licensed from a company called Crytek. Games such as Crucible and...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Nun gibt es aber einen aktuellen Artikel auf Yahoo Finance, den ich gerne kommentieren möchte.
" Major video game publishing outfits such as Activision-Blizzard (ATVI) and Electronic Arts (EA) will be forced to face off with Amazon at some point in the future. Both those companies are big enough and well-grounded enough to hold their own, however.
The same can't be said for all the smaller, "indie" game developers and game-engine providers such as HeroEngine, Unity, Blender, Godot and more, which eventually could feel the pressure from Amazon.
Confused? You're not alone. Though most investors - and even most gamers - don't know it, Amazon has a hand in the video game development arena. It owns a game engine called Lumberyard, allowing developers and designers free access to this solid technology licensed from a company called Crytek. Games such as Crucible and...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...