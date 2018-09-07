Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|Date
|
Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|August 31, 2018
|267,465,475
|
Theoretical number of voting rights:
267,465,475
| Number of exercisable voting rights*:
266,821,347
(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights
The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:
|Total number of shares as at June 30, 2018
|267,356,408
|Exercise of stock options
|11,155
|Total number of shares as at July 31, 2018
|267,367,563
|Exercise of stock options
|97,912
|Total number of shares as at August 31, 2018
|267,465,475
KEY FINANCIAL DATES:
- 2018 nine-month results: November 8, 2018
"Quiet period1" starts October 8, 2018
- 2018 annual results: February 14, 2019
Quiet period1" starts January 15, 2019
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 29, 2019
ABOUT LEGRAND
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of more than €5.5 billion in 2017. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.
(code ISIN FR0010307819)
http://www.legrand.com
*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
www.legrand.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.
