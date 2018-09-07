The "France PVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the PVC Pipes market in France reached a volume of 130,255 Tons in 2017. Looking forward, the France PVC pipes market is projected to reach 172,837 Tons by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.81% during 2018-2023.

There has been a significant rise in foreign investments across the region which has strengthened the construction sector, thereby driving the growth of the PVC pipes market in France.

Additionally, the development of new technologies in pipe manufacturing has enhanced the conventional piping systems. These technologies have helped in increasing the pipe diameter and in making modifications in pipe thickness which have resulted in enabling the pipe to withstand differential internal pressure.

Moreover, the demand for PVC pipes has increased in the plumbing sector as they offer numerous performance benefits such as easy maintenance and installation costs.

Based on type, the market has been segmented as rigid and flexible PVC pipes. Currently, rigid PVC pipes dominate the market, holding the majority of the share.

On the basis of application, the construction sector represents the largest segment, followed by water distribution and others.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Europe PVC Pipes Market

6 France PVC Pipes Market

7 France: Market Performance by Type

8 France: Market Performance by Application

9 France: Import and Export

10 Competitive Landscape

11 PVC Pipes Manufacturing Process

12 Requirements for Setting Up a PVC Pipes Manufacturing Plant

13 Profiles of Key Players

Aqua'Tec

Pipelife

Futurepipe

Polypipe

Terrendis

