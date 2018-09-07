The "Spain PVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the PVC Pipes market in Spain reached a volume of 178,300 Tons in 2017. Looking forward, the market volume is projected to reach 232,821 Tons by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.53% during 2018-2023.

The recovery of the construction industry in Spain has led to the escalated demand for PVC pipes, thereby catalysing the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising awareness among the manufacturers regarding the benefits of PVC pipes over metallic pipes is also stimulating the sales of the PVC pipes across the region.

The growing cable protection applications along with expanding chemical and gas distribution network are some of the other factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of new irrigation techniques in Spain to transport water for irrigation or hydroponic systems is projected to significantly increase the use of PVC pipes in the agriculture sector.

Based on type, the market has been segmented as rigid and flexible PVC pipes. Currently, rigid PVC pipes dominate the market, holding the majority of the share.

On the basis of application, construction sector represents the largest segment, followed by water distribution, agriculture and others.

On assessing the import and export scenario for Spain, it is found that Portugal and France are the biggest importing and exporting destinations of PVC pipes, respectively.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Europe PVC Pipes Market

6 Spain PVC Pipes Market

7 Spain: Market Performance by Type

8 Spain: Import and Export

9 Competitive Landscape

10 PVC Pipes Manufacturing Process

11 Requirements for Setting Up a PVC Pipes Manufacturing Plant

12 Profiles of Key Players

Adequa

Cepex

Molecor

Ferroplast

Plomifera

