The "Portugal PVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One of the major factors stimulating the growth of the PVC pipes market in Portugal is the revival of the construction industry owing to the improving economic growth in the region.

Apart from this, the manufacturers are also focusing on developing value-added products, improving technologies and expanding businesses. This is further projected to enhance the growth prospects of the market.

Moreover, the various benefits offered by these pipes, such as high tensile strength, resistance to chemicals, easy installation, cost-effectiveness, low maintenance cost and elimination of welding, are helping in expanding their demand.

Based on type, the market has been segmented as rigid and flexible PVC pipes. Currently, rigid PVC pipes dominate the market, holding the majority of the share.

On the basis of application, construction sector represents the largest segment, followed by water distribution, agriculture and others.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Europe PVC Pipes Market

6 Portugal PVC Pipes Market

7 Portugal: Market Performance by Type

8 Portugal: Market Performance by Application

9 Portugal: Import and Export

10 Competitive Landscape

11 PVC Pipes Manufacturing Process

12 Requirements for Setting Up a PVC Pipes Manufacturing Plant

13 Profiles of Key Players

Politejo

Adequa Water Solutions

Fersil

Plimat

