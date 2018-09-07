According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global gin market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The expansion of organized retailing is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005498/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global gin market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Gin Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global gin market into the following products:

Economic

Standard

Premium

Super Premium

In 2017, the standard segment accounted for 40.41% of the global market and is projected to reach 40.67% by 2022, exhibiting 0.26% increase in market share.

Global gin market: Top emerging trend

The rising influence of online retailing is an emerging trend in the global gin market. Customers today prefer online shopping and pay for their orders using credit or debit cards, which helps them in avoiding time-consuming journeys and billing queues. The online shopping portals have also incorporated enhanced security features along with customer-friendly website designs that offer efficient customer service, secure payment options, and enhanced product visibility. This trend is encouraging various manufacturers to concentrate on the internet-savvy customer segment and explore the new online retail format. This mode of business will help vendors in saving the operating costs and overheads, which are comparatively lower in the online retail format in comparison to the physical store format.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Gin Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (economy, standard, premium, and super premium)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Bacardi, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, San Miguel Corporation, and Suntory Holdings)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005498/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com