According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global online gambling market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The growing demand for mobile gambling is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Online Gambling Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global online gambling market into the following types:

Lottery

Betting

Casino

In 2017, the casino segment accounted for 45% of the global market and is projected to decline to 42% by 2022, exhibiting almost 3% decrease in market share.

Global online gambling market: Top emerging trend

The introduction of bitcoin gambling is an emerging trend in the online gambling space. Bitcoin is a type of cryptocurrency that allows peer-to-peer payments on the Internet. With the growing popularity of bitcoins, many vendors are adopting gambling with the use of bitcoins as a currency. This is due to the advantages offered by cryptocurrency over normal currency. Cryptocurrency can be used for cross-border transactions. The fee involved with normal currency is usually higher than cryptocurrency. Furthermore, bitcoin transactions are secure and much faster than the normal currency. Vendors like Bitcasino.io, Slots.lv, Ignition, and Bovada offer bitcoin gambling.

