According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global K-12 makerspace materials market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. The advent of advanced makerspace materials is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global K-12 Makerspace Materials Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global K-12 makerspace materials market into the following products:

Robotic toolkits

Construction materials

Art and craft materials

In 2017, the robotic toolkits segment accounted for more than 43% of the global market and is projected to reach 48% by 2022, exhibiting almost 5% increase in market share.

Global K-12 makerspace materials market: Top emerging trend

The increasing emphasis on online makerspace is an emerging trend in the market. The increase in digitization and the adoption of BYOD policies have given rise to the growth of online makerspace laboratories. These makerspace laboratories are used for both STEM as well as STEAM subjects. Various vendors such as Symbaloo offer online makerspace tools. The company offers virtual creative communicators such as animations, word clouds, infographics, and digital storytelling. The company also offers various design and virtual laboratories that focus on developing coding skills, computer skills, and programming skills. These tools are supported on mobile devices such as tablets and iPads.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global K-12 Makerspace Materials Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (robotic toolkits, construction materials, and art and craft materials)

Market segmentation by school level (middle schools, elementary schools, and high schools)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Basic Fun!, Follett, GoldieBlox, littleBits, LEGO Group, Stratasys, SparkFun Electronics, and Sphero)

