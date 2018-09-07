The global smart education software market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 16% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing adoption of e-learning. Improved digital infrastructure and high penetration of the internet has increased the preference for e-learning over traditional education because of the benefits it provides in terms of flexibility of time and place in content accessibility, and scope for customization of course.

This market research report on the global smart education software market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing adoption of cloud-based smart education software as one of the key emerging trends in the global smart education software market:

Global smart education software market: Increasing adoption of cloud-based smart education software

An increasing number of vendors in the online education market are offering smart education software based on cloud services. The major advantage with cloud-based services is that they eliminate costs associated with server deployment, infrastructure, software maintenance and support, only involves a one-time upfront capital investment to set up the servers. Also, cloud-based services ensure high performance, and better privacy and delivery.

"With services based on cloud, institutions need to install software solutions such as LMS, LCMS, or ERP on their servers hence making the whole implementation more cost-effective by reducing repeated costs on software upgrades and maintenance. This cost advantage has led to increased adoption of cloud-based smart education software in regions like Africa and APAC," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education technology.

Global smart education software market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global smart education software market by product (content, learning, and assessment) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 45%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

