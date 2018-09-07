According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global specialty coffee shops market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The rising consumption of coffee is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global specialty coffee shops market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 10% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Specialty Coffee Shops Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global specialty coffee shops market into the following products:

Beverages

Food

In 2016, the beverages segment accounted for 61% of the global market and is projected to decline to 60% by 2021, exhibiting almost 1% decrease in market share.

Global specialty coffee shops market: Top emerging trend

Increased urbanization globally has led to improved living standards and higher disposable incomes. On the other hand, urban living has resulted in deteriorating health conditions and lifestyle disorders owing to unhealthy eating habits. Thus, consumers in urban regions are increasingly looking for premium and healthier alternatives. In the US, the consumption of gourmet and specialty coffee beverages is on the rise. Manufacturers and retailers are increasing the awareness about organic beverages among consumers to gain market share. Product offerings such as organic coffee, shade-grown coffee, and fair-traded coffee products will attract consumers with interests in sustainability and ethical issues.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Specialty Coffee Shops Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by products (beverages and food)

Market segmentation by shop type (independent and chain)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Dunkin' Brands Group, McDonald's, Restaurant Brands International, Starbucks, and Whitbread)

