OMAR Single Malt Whisky launched in the US market



TAIWAN, Sept 7, 2018 - (Media OutReach) - Award-winning OMAR Single Malt Whisky, in both Bourbon casket and Sherry casket, has been launched in the US market.Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corp (TTL) has received a positive response since August from consumers of the spirit, produced at its Nantou Distillery in central Taiwan.The water and sub-tropical weather in the region have given the spirit a unique nose and rich fruity flavor.Higher temperatures than most other whisky-producing areas mean that maturation is faster during the whisky-making process, with higher angel share.While OMAR is aged for 3 to 4 years, it can develop excellent flavors similar to 12-year Scotch Whiskies.Since 2015, OMAR whiskies have been awarded by international spirits competitions such as MMA, ISC, SFWSC and WWA. In this year's San Francisco World Spirits Competition, it won Double Gold for two items, Gold for two items and Silver for two items.Press:Stephy HsiaoE: 110072@mail.ttl.com.twTaiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corporation (TTL)https://english.cw.com.tw/article/article.action?id=2063Source: Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor CorporationCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.