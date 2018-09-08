According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the craft beer market in Europe is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The rising number of breweries is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the craft beer market in Europe is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Craft Beer Market in Europe 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the craft beer market in Europe into the following product types:

IPA

Seasonal

Pale ale

Amber ale

Lager

Wheat

Bocks

Fruit beer

In 2016, the IPA segment accounted for 27% of the global market and is projected to reach 29% by 2021, exhibiting almost 2% increase in market share.

Craft beer market in Europe: Top emerging trend

The beer business in Europe is currently witnessing the premiumization trend. Over the past few years, the higher priced brands in the beer industry are gaining more than the nominally-priced brands both in terms of volume as well as revenue, as consumers are willing to spend more on quality and differentiating products. Craft beers are usually priced higher than conventional beers and owing to the premiumization trend, craft brewers in Europe are constantly gaining market share over the well-established vendors. This is proving to be beneficial for the craft beer market in Europe. The UK, Belgium, Spain, and the Netherlands are the forerunners in the premiumization trend in Europe.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Overview of the Craft Beer Market in Europe

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (UK, Germany, Poland, Russia, Spain, and RoE)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product type (IPA, seasonal, pale ale, amber ale, lager, wheat, bocks, and fruit beer)

Market segmentation by distribution channel (on-premises and off-premises)

Market segmentation by end-user (regional craft breweries, microbreweries, brewpubs, and contract brewery)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (BrewDog, Chimay Brewery, Duvel Moortgat, and The Boston Beer Company)

