In our highly competitive world where everybody is competing for eyeballs and trying to leverage the first mover advantage, only artificial intelligence can deliver the efficiency we seek. However, there is an underlying fear that excessive reliance on artificial intelligence will lead to an impersonal experience devoid of the human element. These reservations are put to rest with the development of AI-based personalization solutions. These solutions utilize AI to create a unique experience for customers based on their needs and preferences. This helps to improve customer relationships by providing customized products to enhance customer satisfaction.

Researchers at Technavio forecast the global artificial intelligence-based personalization market to grow at a CAGR of close to 13% through 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

AI-based personalization for increased customer engagement

Researchers at Technavio forecast the global artificial intelligence-based personalization market to grow at a CAGR of close to 13% during the forecast period. Advances in AI have led to integration with the Internet of things (IoT) and cloud resulting in better connectivity among devices. This allows machines to understand humans better. Personalization uses machine learning algorithms to understand customer behavior and create a unique experience for customers based on their needs, preferences, and interests. AI-based personalization ensures that a suitable message is conveyed to the right audience, through the right channel, at the right time.

Americas to dominate the AI-based personalization market through 2022

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the largest share of the artificial intelligence-based personalization market in 2017. According to the comprehensive market research analysis by Technavio, this region will continue its dominance during the forecast period primarily due to high technological sophistication in North America. The presence of most of the top vendors in this region is also responsible for the larger market share of the region, however, the APAC region is slowly gaining traction.

Technavio's market research analysts closely monitor and evaluate the global market landscape and provide actionable market insights. From emerging technologies to emerging markets, their market research reports offer clarity and guidance on current and future market scenarios.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

