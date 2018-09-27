EQS-Ad-hoc: DEA Finance SA / Key word(s): Merger DEA Finance SA's shareholder and BASF have agreed to merge their oil and gas businesses to create Wintershall DEA 27-Sep-2018 / 21:54 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. DEA Finance SA announces that LetterOne, the shareholder of the DEA Group, has confirmed it has signed a Business Combination Agreement with BASF to merge the parties' oil and gas businesses and create Wintershall DEA. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Contact: Phillip Neil Toyer Director (Administrateur) DEA Finance SA DEAFinanceSA@dea-group.com 27-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/international Language: English Company: DEA Finance SA 1-3, boulevard de la foire 1528 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: 040/6375-0 Fax: 040/6375-3162 E-mail: DEAFinanceSA@dea-group.com Internet: www.dea-group.com ISIN: XS1498935391, XS1498935474 WKN: A187A8 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF) End of Announcement EQS News Service 727991 27-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

