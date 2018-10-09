DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE / Key word(s): Development of Sales Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE: Aladdin generates its first operating income since formation 09-Oct-2018 / 10:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Aladdin generates its first operating income since **formation* Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Ltd, London, the 100% subsidiary of Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE, expects to generate its first operating income since its formation in the amount of USD 200,000 within October 2018. The expected payment is due under a licence agreement, Aladdin entered into with a business partner in Hong Kong and relates to the joint venture with a hospital chain in China. The payment will be the first tranche of further income under this agreement, the total amount to be invoiced in 2018 is USD 1 million. Wade Menpes-Smith (Chairman) Contact: Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE, Unter den Linden 10, 10117 Berlin, Tel 0307700 140 449, Fax 030/700 140 150, email: info@aladdinid.com, www.aladdinid.com 09-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE Unter den Linden 10 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: 030 700140449 E-mail: info@aladdinid.com Internet: www.aladdinid.com ISIN: DE000A12ULL2 WKN: A12ULL Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf End of Announcement DGAP News Service 731483 09-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

