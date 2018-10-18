Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2018) - American Biofuels Inc. (TSXV: ABS.H) (the "Company"), at the request of IIROC wishes to confirm that management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

American Biofuels is currently an oil and gas issuer, and as disclosed in its News Release dated October 9, 2018, is looking for new business opportunities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SIGNED: "Teresa Cherry"

Teresa Cherry, CFO

Contact: (604) 336-8617

For further information on ABS.H, please visit our website at www.transamericanenergy.com.

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com.

