According to the market research report released by Technavio, the test preparation market in the US is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The rising incorporation of AI in tutoring services is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.
This research report titled 'Test Preparation Market in the US 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the test preparation market in the US into the following products:
- University exams
- Certification exams
- High school exams
- Elementary exams
In 2016, the university exams segment accounted for 32% of the global market. This segment will continue to dominate the market through 2021 given the importance of these exams in the US education system.
Test preparation market in the US: Top emerging trend
The growing m-learning is an emerging trend in the test preparation market space. With the increase in the tech-savvy population and the rise in the adoption of tablets, mobile phones, and other mobile devices, there is a significant demand for the concept of m-learning. The US has already adopted m-learning methods for test preparation and tutoring services. This allows vendors to provide efficient data to customers effectively in a more convenient way. Online tutoring companies such as Pearson Education offer Smarthinking to their students. Smarthinking is an online platform that provides expert online tutoring to students. By using Smarthinking, students can connect with expert tutors online for a session. The test preparation market in the US is driven by the increase in the prevalence of m-learning.
Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:
Executive Report
- Market Outline
- Test Preparation Market in the US Overview
Market Insights
- Market Sizing and Forecasts
- Market Growth
- Market Drivers and Challenges
- Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Key leading countries
- Market segmentation by product (university exams, certification exams, high school exams, elementary exams, and other exams)
- Market segmentation by end-user (K-12 and higher education)
- Market segmentation by learning model (online learning and blended learning)
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
- Analysis of top vendors (ArborBridge, Pearson Education, Club Z!, The Princeton Review, and Kaplan)
