According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global drone technology market in the education sector is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The incorporation of thermal imaging in drones to improve learning in dark is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Drone Technology Market in the Education Sector 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global drone technology market in the education sector into the following applications:

Learning

Security surveillance

In 2016, the security surveillance segment accounted for 65% of the global market. During the forecast period, the demand for drones will rise in the education sector. This is because many educational institutions are increasing campus security with the help of drone technology.

Global drone technology market in the education sector: Top emerging trend

The need for experimental learning is an emerging trend in this market space. As one of the preventive measures to address skills gap challenges, educational institutions have begun to lay stronger emphasis on experimental learning and inquisitive learning methodologies. This has led to the adoption of technologies such as drone technology in the learning process. With the incorporation of these technologies, students can learn to perform complicated technical operations apart from acquiring skills such as teamwork and communication. Instructors can track and analyze the progress of students in simulations to modify their teaching methods on complex scientific concepts.

