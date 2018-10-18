Eltel Signs a High Voltage Power Line Agreement With the Polish Power Grid Company PSE S.A. for a Value of About EUR 18.5 Million

STOCKHOLM, October 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Eltel's Polish company Eltel Networks Energetyka S.A. has in a consortium signed an agreement with the Polish power grid company PSE S.A. to deliver a 400 kV overhead line. Eltel's part of the contract is worth approximately EUR 18.5 million.

The new overhead power line will run between Ostroleka and Stanislawów, with a total length of 105 km. The agreement also includes an upgrade of two substations, design works, right of way and documentation of the delivery.

The project has started and will be completed by the end of 2023.

The two other partners in the consortium are SPIE ELBUD Gdansk S.A. and ELFEKO S.A., with the latter being the consortium leader. Eltel's share of the consortium will be equal to the other partners, which means a third of the contract value.

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Northern European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks - Infranets - in the segments of Power, Communication and Other, with operations throughout the Nordics, Poland and Germany. Eltel provides a broad and integrated range of services, spanning from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a growing customer base of large network owners. In 2017, Eltel's net sales amounted to EUR 1.3 billion. The current number of employees is approximately 7,680. Since 2015, Eltel AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

