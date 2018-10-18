MYM Nutraceuticals Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program of Up to $13,400,000

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, October 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. ("MYM" or the "Company") (CSE: MYM) (OTCMKTS: MYMMF) (CSE: MYM.CN) (MYM.CN) is pleased to announce that it has established an at-the-market equity distribution program ("ATM Program") that allows the Company to issue common shares from treasury ("Common Shares"), through GMP Securities L.P., as agent (the "Agent"), to the public from time to time at the Company's discretion, at the prevailing market price when sold through the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or on any other existing trading market for the Common Shares in Canada.

Sales of Common Shares under the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated October 17, 2018 ("Equity Distribution Agreement") between the Company and the Agent.

Sales of Common Shares will be made through "at-the-market distributions", as defined in National Instrument 44-102 - Shelf Distributions, on the CSE or on any other existing trading market for the Common Shares in Canada. The Common Shares will be distributed at the prevailing market prices at the time of the sale and, as a result, prices may vary among purchasers and during the period of distribution.

Sale of Common Shares under the ATM Program are being made pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated October 17, 2018 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated October 9, 2018 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"). Copies of the Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Equity Distribution Agreement may be obtained on request without charge from the Corporate Secretary of MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. at Suite 250, 1095 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2M6, Telephone (604) 899-5267, and are also available electronically on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, to fund ongoing operations, capital expenditures and potential future acquisitions or investments. For further information on the use of net proceeds from the ATM Program, see the "Use of Proceeds" section in the Prospectus Supplement.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM is a shareholder in two production projects in Quebec that when completed will have over 1.5 million sf of production space. MYM is also a shareholder in a 1.2 million sf production project (Northern Rivers Project) in New South Wales, Australia. Australia is an exciting new market that has recently legalized medicinal cannabis. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE:MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements ("forward-looking statements") in this news release may contain forward-looking information concerningthe anticipated sale and distribution of Common Shares under the ATM Program, the volume and timing of the sale and distribution of Common Shares under the ATM Program, the Company's intended use of the net proceedsfromthe ATM Program, plans related to the Company's business, the anticipated production capacity of the Company's projects and other matters that may occur in the future, made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to MYM's ability to raise capital under the ATM Program or additional capital, the Company's use of proceeds, the Company's ability to fulfill its obligations under the Equity Distribution Agreement and the Company's ability to complete its production projects as anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time they are made. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the Company will be able to raise capital under the ATM Program or any additional capital and the use of the proceeds will proceed as planned, the Company and other parties will be able to complete and satisfy obligations under the Equity Distribution Agreement and the Company will be able to complete its production projects as anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

