Technavio's curtain wall market research report forecasts the market in China to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the curtain wall market in China for the period 2018-2022.

The growing popularity of building information modeling (BIM) will be one of the major trends in the curtain wall market in Chinaduring 2018-2022. The complexity of modern architectural designs necessitates the use of BIM that can be used to integrate services, which are essential for large projects. Thus, there is an increase in the adoption of 3D BIM modeling by several construction companies. The implementation of BIM will assist in improving the designing and manufacturing processes of curtain walls.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the curtain wall market in China is the rising need to conserve energy:

Curtain wall market in China: Rising need to conserve energy

The focus on energy has increased due to the rising concerns regarding climate change. The design of buildings and the use of construction materials have a direct impact on the heating, cooling, and lighting requirements of buildings. The direct exposure of the façade of buildings to sunlight results in the buildup of heat that transfers inside buildings. Therefore, cooling and comfort conditioning is required to increase the consumption of energy.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction, "The consumption of energy can be reduced using curtain walls as they allow sunlight to enter buildings. The use of glass also significantly reduces the emission of carbon dioxide. New technologies have also permitted vendors to incorporate solar panels with curtain walls."

Curtain wall market in China: Segmentation analysis

This curtain wall market analysis report segments the market in China by product (unitized curtain walls, stick-built curtain walls, and semi-unitized curtain walls) and by end-user (commercial buildings, public buildings, and high-end residential buildings). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major products, the unitized curtain walls segment held the largest curtain wall market share in 2017, contributing to around 62% of the market. The use of unitized curtain wall systems is the most efficient method of constructing walls. Moreover, these systems only need to be positioned and anchored and hence are simple to install. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The commercial buildings segment held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 65% share. It was followed by public buildings, and high-end residential buildings respectively. The commercial buildings segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022. This will attribute to the rising demand for curtain walls in China owing to rapid urbanization which is promoting the demand for commercial public infrastructure for socializing.

