The global porcelain tiles market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 9% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global porcelain tiles market is the low cost of porcelain tiles. When compared with hardwood, natural stone, and laminate flooring materials, the cost of porcelain tiles is less. Porcelain tiles are durable with low water absorption rates, making them ideal for use in bathrooms, kitchens, and outdoor areas. The installation cost of porcelain tiles is also less than hardwood, natural stone, and broadloom carpets.

This global porcelain tiles marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of 3-D porcelain tiles and geometric tiles as one of the key trends in the global porcelain tiles market:

Global porcelain tile market: Introduction of 3-D porcelain tiles and geometric tiles

The 3-D porcelain tiles are gaining popularity among interior designers and buyers. These tiles are manufactured using 3-D printing technology. The printing process is the same as a personal printer where the four main colors (blue, yellow, black, and brown) are combined to create several different designs on the porcelain tiles. The 3-D porcelain tiles are usually used in interior wall decorations.

"The manufacturers offer porcelain tiles of different shapes, sizes, and colors. During the forecast period, the hexagonal tiles are anticipated to make a huge impact on shower floor styling. Such geometric tiles can enhance the perception of space in small bathrooms and help in the formation of creative designs in larger bathrooms, spa areas, or makeup areas," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction.

Global porcelain tiles market: Segmentation analysis

This porcelain tiles market analysis report segments the market by product (porcelain floor tiles, porcelain wall tiles, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The porcelain floor tiles segment held the largest porcelain tiles market share in 2017, accounting for more than 54% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. The market share of the porcelain floor tiles segment will increase by 0.23% by 2022.

APAC led the market in 2017 with close to 63% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022. The market share of the APAC region will grow by 0.23% by 2022.

