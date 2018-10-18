The global powder coating robots market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global powder coating robots market is the implementation of stringent government regulations on hazardous VOC emissions. Volatile organic compounds are gases that are emitted from certain solids or liquids. The chemicals that may have short or long term health effects are included under VOC compounds. Many government policies have been mandated to minimize the effects of VOCs. This has led to imposing restrictions on the use of machines that emit volatile organic compounds.

This global powder coating robots marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the implementation of one-booth system for all powder coating colors as one of the key trends in the global powder coating robots market:

Global powder coating robots market: Implementation of one-booth system for all powder coating colors

The efficiency and the necessity of inclusion of multiple functions into a single solution have paved the way for the implementation of one-booth system for all powder coating colors. The one-booth powder coating systems eliminate the need for multiple powder coating booths for different color changes. The manufacturers are adopting more compact, one-booth systems, which are capable of quick and easy color changes.

"The advanced color change technology provides production flexibility and thereby, allows quick cleaning and color changeover. These color supervision systems have pumps that are placed as close as possible to the hopper to allow short pressure tubes and better efficiency in transporting the powder to the applying machine," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global powder coating robots market: Segmentation analysis

This powder coating robots market analysis report segments the market by end-user (automotive industry and non-automotive industry) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The automotive industry segment held the largest powder coating robots market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 68% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand in the automotive industry which will promote the investments in advanced technologies to speed up the production process.

APAC led the market in 2017 with close to 42% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022. The government initiatives such as incentives and subsidies to promote the adoption of eco-friendly coatings are driving the powder coating robots market growth in APAC.

