GlobalCapital again recognizes IHS Markit for global leadership in derivatives pricing, valuation and indices

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that it was named Risk Management, Pricing Valuations Provider of the Year and Index Administration Benchmark Services Provider of the Year at the 2018 GlobalCapitalGlobal Derivatives Awards.

"In its work in index administration, IHS Markit is taking a lead in preparing the industry for some of the important but less recognized flashpoints of benchmark reform. Its investment and ambition in the risk management, pricing and valuation of derivatives has made it a worthy winner in that category as well," said the editors atGlobalCapital

In 2018, IHS Markit made several significant investments to expand its global derivatives pricing, valuations and index services businesses. The firm acquired Paris-based DeriveXperts, expanding its capabilities in valuing equity derivatives, FX derivatives, interest rate swaps and structured notes. It also launched a service for calculating initial margin required for non-cleared derivatives and now offers a complete collateral management solution for automating and streamlining the margin lifecycle.

"We are honored that GlobalCapital again recognizes us for the leading services we provide to global derivatives markets," said Ed Chidsey, global head of pricing, valuations and reference data at IHS Markit. "We've invested heavily to deliver comprehensive derivatives data and valuations solutions that help the industry manage complex processes, such as initial margin, efficiently."

Also in 2018, IHS Markit gained the Financial Conduct Authority's approval as an authorized benchmark administrator. This enables EU and non-EU market participants to continue referencing a broad range of financial and commodity indices from IHS Markit in compliance with the European Benchmark Regulation (BMR).

"Our transparent, rules-based indices for derivatives, bonds, equities and other assets serve as leading benchmarks around the world," said Sophia Dancygier, global head of indices at IHS Markit. "Being an early mover in earning FCA authorization under BMR was a natural step for our index administration service, and our broader franchise."

IHS Markit also won awards for risk management and index services at GlobalCapital'sAmericas Derivatives Awards program earlier this year.

For more than 30 years, GlobalCapital has been a leading news, opinion and data service for international capital markets.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005471/en/

Contacts:

IHS Markit

Mel Phillips, +1 212 931 4941

Mel.Phillips1@ihsmarkit.com

or

Press Team, +1 303 305 8021

press@ihsmarkit.com