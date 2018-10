Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 19 October 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 357,000 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.1500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 21.8500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 23.9342

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,403,461,378 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,403,461,378 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

19 OCTOBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2021 24.35 16:28:57 London Stock Exchange 3022 24.35 16:27:14 London Stock Exchange 1974 24.30 16:24:38 London Stock Exchange 2849 24.30 16:23:46 London Stock Exchange 4829 24.30 16:21:36 London Stock Exchange 2661 24.30 16:18:14 London Stock Exchange 2736 24.30 16:18:12 London Stock Exchange 5931 24.45 16:16:14 London Stock Exchange 3394 24.60 16:14:08 London Stock Exchange 3615 24.50 16:11:42 London Stock Exchange 3436 24.50 16:11:42 London Stock Exchange 3352 24.15 16:06:47 London Stock Exchange 3225 24.15 16:04:40 London Stock Exchange 146 24.15 16:02:24 London Stock Exchange 2786 24.15 16:02:15 London Stock Exchange 386 24.15 16:02:15 London Stock Exchange 2857 24.15 16:01:08 London Stock Exchange 1723 24.15 16:01:08 London Stock Exchange 1857 24.15 15:59:00 London Stock Exchange 1860 24.15 15:59:00 London Stock Exchange 1678 24.15 15:56:30 London Stock Exchange 3648 24.15 15:56:30 London Stock Exchange 64 24.15 15:56:30 London Stock Exchange 474 24.30 15:48:30 London Stock Exchange 3061 24.30 15:48:30 London Stock Exchange 12 24.30 15:48:30 London Stock Exchange 2880 24.30 15:46:23 London Stock Exchange 3092 24.35 15:43:11 London Stock Exchange 3001 24.35 15:43:11 London Stock Exchange 3000 24.35 15:43:11 London Stock Exchange 2546 24.20 15:33:19 London Stock Exchange 1114 24.20 15:33:19 London Stock Exchange 4462 24.10 15:29:48 London Stock Exchange 3374 24.20 15:25:36 London Stock Exchange 2967 24.20 15:23:29 London Stock Exchange 3714 24.15 15:21:01 London Stock Exchange 3303 24.15 15:21:01 London Stock Exchange 3519 24.15 15:21:01 London Stock Exchange 2881 23.95 15:11:52 London Stock Exchange 3341 23.95 15:11:52 London Stock Exchange 3018 23.95 15:11:52 London Stock Exchange 65 23.95 14:58:21 London Stock Exchange 3250 23.95 14:58:21 London Stock Exchange 2711 23.95 14:55:31 London Stock Exchange 2975 23.95 14:52:32 London Stock Exchange 3231 23.95 14:49:21 London Stock Exchange 3101 23.90 14:44:59 London Stock Exchange 3053 24.00 14:40:20 London Stock Exchange 3635 24.00 14:36:15 London Stock Exchange 3231 24.05 14:33:00 London Stock Exchange 2984 24.05 14:30:24 London Stock Exchange 676 24.05 14:30:24 London Stock Exchange 2399 24.05 14:30:24 London Stock Exchange 1082 24.05 14:30:24 London Stock Exchange 3313 24.05 14:30:24 London Stock Exchange 3519 24.00 14:12:57 London Stock Exchange 1198 23.85 14:07:30 London Stock Exchange 2603 23.85 14:07:30 London Stock Exchange 3753 23.85 14:04:22 London Stock Exchange 4164 23.85 13:55:54 London Stock Exchange 3050 23.85 13:48:43 London Stock Exchange 3879 23.85 13:43:44 London Stock Exchange 366 23.85 13:40:37 London Stock Exchange 3100 23.85 13:40:37 London Stock Exchange 3019 23.95 13:38:13 London Stock Exchange 2298 23.95 13:38:13 London Stock Exchange 6759 23.95 13:38:13 London Stock Exchange 3155 23.60 13:14:30 London Stock Exchange 2887 23.60 13:14:30 London Stock Exchange 3575 23.60 13:14:30 London Stock Exchange 3222 23.60 12:53:39 London Stock Exchange 1968 23.70 12:42:26 London Stock Exchange 1044 23.70 12:42:26 London Stock Exchange 2958 23.70 12:42:26 London Stock Exchange 4423 23.70 12:42:26 London Stock Exchange 3616 23.70 12:42:26 London Stock Exchange 2894 23.70 12:42:26 London Stock Exchange 2998 23.70 12:42:26 London Stock Exchange 2422 23.70 12:42:26 London Stock Exchange 460 23.70 12:29:37 London Stock Exchange 2751 23.70 12:29:37 London Stock Exchange 559 23.70 12:16:52 London Stock Exchange 3116 23.70 12:16:51 London Stock Exchange 194 23.70 12:15:03 London Stock Exchange 2978 23.70 11:56:59 London Stock Exchange 2619 23.75 11:35:18 London Stock Exchange 3404 23.80 11:35:18 London Stock Exchange 4457 23.80 11:35:18 London Stock Exchange 8752 23.80 11:35:18 London Stock Exchange 5400 23.80 11:34:59 London Stock Exchange 312 23.35 10:55:05 London Stock Exchange 2568 23.35 10:55:05 London Stock Exchange 3563 23.35 10:55:05 London Stock Exchange 2971 23.30 10:37:49 London Stock Exchange 3399 23.75 10:32:08 London Stock Exchange 3315 23.75 10:26:28 London Stock Exchange 1617 23.75 10:24:05 London Stock Exchange 4470 23.80 10:17:11 London Stock Exchange 3608 23.80 10:17:11 London Stock Exchange 2728 23.90 10:16:59 London Stock Exchange 1000 23.90 10:16:59 London Stock Exchange 121 23.80 10:14:35 London Stock Exchange 3091 23.80 10:14:35 London Stock Exchange 3330 23.75 09:56:50 London Stock Exchange 3394 23.80 09:48:03 London Stock Exchange 271 23.95 09:40:45 London Stock Exchange 3287 23.95 09:40:45 London Stock Exchange 3713 23.95 09:34:39 London Stock Exchange 2110 23.85 09:32:16 London Stock Exchange 2392 23.75 09:29:18 London Stock Exchange 3581 23.75 09:21:43 London Stock Exchange 3850 23.50 09:19:56 London Stock Exchange 3150 23.55 09:12:22 London Stock Exchange 1374 23.75 09:05:20 London Stock Exchange 1749 23.75 09:05:20 London Stock Exchange 3123 23.5 09:02:18 London Stock Exchange 5340 24.1 08:55:54 London Stock Exchange 3386 24.1 08:53:21 London Stock Exchange 3526 24.9 08:42:04 London Stock Exchange 3720 25.15 08:40:48 London Stock Exchange 3811 24.05 08:30:48 London Stock Exchange 3319 23.75 08:25:12 London Stock Exchange 3298 23.75 08:22:56 London Stock Exchange 3348 23.5 08:16:55 London Stock Exchange 3097 21.85 08:09:36 London Stock Exchange 2993 22.55 08:05:49 London Stock Exchange

-ends-