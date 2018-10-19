sprite-preloader
19.10.2018 | 19:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal selected as H1 bidder for Essar Steel India Limited

Luxembourg, 19 October 2018 - ArcelorMittal confirms it has been informed by the Committee of Creditors ("CoC") for Essar Steel India Limited ("ESIL") that it has been evaluated to be the H1 Resolution Applicant (the preferred bidder) in the corporate insolvency resolution process for ESIL.

The company will now enter into further final negotiations with the CoC.

ENDS

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components peopleuse in theireveryday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2017, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $68.7 billion and crude steel production of 93.1 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 57.4 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations
Europe+442075431156
Americas+13128993985
Retail+442075431156
SRI+442075431156
Bonds/Credit+33171921026
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications


E-mail:

press@arcelormittal.com (mailto:press@arcelormittal.com)
Phone:+442076297988
ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications
Paul Weigh+442032142419
France
Image 7
Sylvie Dumaine / Anne-Charlotte Creach+33153707470


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)