Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN), a leading industrial technology company serving the plastics processing industry is excited to announce that they've signed a first-of-its-kind distribution agreement with iMFLUX (a wholly owned subsidiary of Procter Gamble). Through this distribution agreement, Milacron will integrate iMFLUX into their injection machine controls with native user interface (UI) and screens. Milacron will be the first machine manufacturer to integrate and offer this capability, and has certain exclusive rights to offer iMFLUX patented processing technologies as a fully integrated package.

Milacron CEO Tom Goeke stated, "The entire team at Milacron is thrilled to announce the distribution agreement with iMFLUX." Goeke added, "Developments and technologies like iMFLUX's are rare and potentially game-changing. At Milacron we're always looking for "what's next" and how we can help our customers succeed, and we believe iMFLUX is "what's next." The combination of Milacron's industry-leading injection machines and iMFLUX's process innovations are sure to equal gains for our most important asset, our customers."

"iMFLUX is at its heart a technology company. It began in the spirit of achieving outcomes that weren't yet possible," said iMFLUX CEO, Mary Wagner. Wagner added, "iMFLUX developed an injection molding process that broke every norm, every assumption of the conventional process. This new, low, constant pressure injection molding process creates new opportunities for the entire plastics industry. What Milacron has created with Milacron M-Powered, their suite of IoT technologies, is a perfect pairing for iMFLUX and we are ready to begin our partnership with a fellow Ohio-based technology leader as we continue to expand our work with the rest of the plastics industry."

iMFLUX and Milacron M-Powered A Molding Powerhouse

The Milacron M-Powered iMFLUX Module will reshape the molding industry, and Milacron will have the ability to include the M-Powered iMFLUX module directly in a customer's new machine or provide most existing Milacron injection molding machines with an M-Powered iMFLUX retrofit upgrade.

The M-Powered iMFLUX Module is a cutting edge adaptive processing control and backed by years of processing exploration; the M-Powered iMFLUX Module will help to improve part quality and also decrease the energy required to produce it.

As part of the M-Powered suite of tools, the iMFLUX Module and molding technology will allow for a number of real-time adjustments to mold and material changes. These real-time adjustments coupled with the other M-Powered analytical tools are designed to assist in improving OEE, offer desirable resin flexibility, and correct for common operational issues through adaptive process control.

When coupled with existing M-Powered applications, iMFLUX allows data to be collected, analyzed, and utilized to improve performance and OEE through increased productivity, reduced scrap, improved quality, and the ability to automatically compensate for the changing conditions that occur in a molding operation. With iMFLUX, variations in process are a thing of the past. iMFLUX combines advanced data collection with intentional solutions so that a customer's machine is as effective as possible and maximizing productivity.

Using Milacron's M-Powered iMFLUX module, molders can increase productivity by up to 50% on existing injection molding machines. The process is ideal for most molding applications, but is especially advantageous for wide specification materials, recycled materials, and can help a biomaterial/bio-resin work for many more applications.

Milacron and iMFLUX Technology Live at Fakuma 2018

For plastics professionals currently attending Fakuma 2018 in Friedaschafen, Germany, Milacron and iMFLUX are displaying an active machine workcell with iMFLUX's real-time adaptive process controls in the Milacron booth (Hall B3 Booth 3203) on an all-electric Milacron Elektron EVO with a Mold-Masters Master-Series hot runner. The Fakuma show runs until Saturday, October 20th. Stop into the Milacron booth and see the future of injection molding.

About Milacron

Milacron is a global leader in the manufacture, distribution, and service of highly engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry. Milacron is the only global company with a full-line product portfolio that includes hot runner systems, injection molding, blow molding and extrusion equipment, mold components, industrial supplies plus a wide market range of advanced fluid technologies. Visit Milacron at www.milacron.com.

About iMFLUX

iMFLUX (a wholly owned subsidiary of Procter Gamble) is a software and engineering innovation company that partners with leaders in the plastics industry including injection molding machine manufacturers, injection molding customers and resin suppliers, delivering significant, sustainable competitive advantage in their market segments. iMFLUX's core technical competencies include polymer processing, machine control software and hardware, mold design and fabrication, materials expertise, metrology analytics, and industrial design. This unique combination of technical expertise all under one roof provides our customers with a one-stop solution to some of the most challenging engineering challenges the industry faces. www.iMFLUX.com

