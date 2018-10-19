Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2018) - Lakefield Marketing Corporation (the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has completed a stock consolidation of the Company's Common shares on a 1:10 basis (one new share for ten old shares), on October 19, 2018. Shareholders approved of the stock consolidation at its Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting on July 31, 2018.

Registered stockholders of the Company will receive instructions by mail on how to obtain a new share certificate representing their Common Shares. No action will need to be taken by stockholders who hold shares in "book entry" form. If, as a result of a Consolidation, a Shareholder would otherwise be entitled to a fraction of a Common Share in respect of the total aggregate number of pre-consolidation Common Shares held by such Shareholder, no such fractional Common Share will be awarded. The aggregate number of Common Shares that such Shareholder is entitled to will, if the fraction is less than one half of one share, be rounded down to the next closest whole number of Common Shares, and if the fraction is at least one half of one share, be rounded up to one whole Common Share. Except for any change resulting from the rounding described above, the change in the number of Common Shares outstanding that would result from the Consolidation will cause no change in the stated capital attributable to the Common Shares.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Dominique Monardo

416-704-7224