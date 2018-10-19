Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2018) - Roscan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS) ("Roscan" or the "Company") has retained Michael Poulin to provide investor relations for the Company. Mr. Poulin will assist Roscan in expanding its visibility through marketing endeavours directed towards new and existing shareholders and investors.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mr. Poulin will provide investor relation services for an initial six-month term, commencing September 16, 2018, at a cost of $3,500 per month. The agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Poulin has worked as an investor relations consultant and/or employee for approximately 12 years with various public companies in Canada, focusing on small cap companies trading on North American stock exchanges, including Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., who he has worked with for the last 8 years. Mr. Poulin received a Bachelor of Arts Degree with an Economics major and Business minor from the University of British Columbia in 1991 and completed the Canadian Securities Course in 1993.

ABOUT ROSCAN

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of large gold deposits for its Kandiole Project in west Mali.

