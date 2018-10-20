According to the global embedded industrial PC market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. The increasing use of embedded PCs for IoT applications is one of the key drivers for the embedded industrial PC market.

This research report titled 'Global Embedded Industrial PC Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global embedded industrial PC market analysis categorizes the market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

In 2017, the EMEA region accounted for over 37% of the embedded industrial PC market share and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Global embedded industrial PC market: Top emerging trend

The advances in single board computers is an emerging trend in the embedded industrial PC market. The single board computers offer many benefits. As all the functions are integrated into a single circuit board, they are lightweight and compact in size. Therefore, single board computers are usually used in embedded systems, especially in embedded PCs. Additionally, embedded industrial PCs are designed for specific input and output capability because of which they cannot be expanded. This makes single board computers an ideal fit in embedded PCs.

