According to the global industrial thin-client platform market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. The reduced total cost of ownership is one of the key drivers for the industrial thin-client platform market.

This research report titled 'Global Industrial Thin-client Platform Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global industrial thin-client platform market analysis categorizes the market into the following end-users:

Process industry

Discrete industry

In 2016, the process industry segment accounted for over 62% of the industrial thin-client platform market share and is projected to decline to around 61% share by 2021, exhibiting almost 1% decrease in market share.

Global industrial thin-client platform market: Top emerging trend

The emergence of the mobile thin-client platform is an emerging trend in the industrial thin-client platform market. Thin-client manufacturers are focusing on making the devices superior to all other platforms owing to the advent of the virtual desktop and its increased adoption among end-users. As virtual desktops can be leveraged in any type of server- connected devices such as PCs and notebooks, this further intensifies the existing competition for thin-clients. The requirement for mobile thin-clients is increasing due to technological advances, increasing requirement to connect to the world, the necessity of flexibility to work remotely, and the increasing acceptance of BYOD in the industry. Mobile thin-clients include laptop-type thin-clients that can be accessed remotely.

