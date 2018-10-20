According to the research report by Technavio on the global IIoT market in the automotive industry, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 33% during the forecast period. The decreasing cost of sensors is one of the key drivers for the IIoT market.

According to the research report by Technavio on the global IIoT market in the automotive industry, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 33% until 2021.

This research report titled 'Global IIoT Market in the Automotive Industry 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The report on the global IIoT market in the automotive industry categorizes the market into the following solutions:

Hardware and software

Services

In 2016, the hardware and software segment accounted for over 89% of the IIoT market share and is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Global IIoT market in the automotive industry: Top emerging trend

The adoption of virtual reality in the automotive industry is an emerging trend in the IIoT market. Virtual reality has witnessed rapid development in the last decade. The automotive industry has widely adopted VR owing to the prospect of cost and time reductions resulting from the execution of this technology. The benefits of VR in manufacturing range from the improvement of decision-making process to cost reduction and augmentation of risk measures and control of manufacturing processes. VR allows the assembly and disassembly of virtual objects in assembly training. The visual stimulation provided by VR has more chances of retention among the trainees than that of traditional training approaches.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global IIoT market in the Automotive Industry Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by application (manufacturing operations, production asset management and maintenance, and inventory and supply chain management)

Market segmentation by solution (hardware and software and services)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Cisco, HCL, IBM, and PTC)

