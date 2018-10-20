According to the global embedded security solutions market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. The increasing use of IoT is one of the key drivers for the embedded security solutions market.

This research report titled 'Global Embedded Security Solutions Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global embedded security solutions market analysis categorizes the market into the following applications:

Content protection

Identity and access management

Payments

In 2017, the content protection segment accounted for around 44% of the embedded security solutions market share. Personalized embedded security solutions are available for various content formats for effective content protection.

Global embedded security solutions market: Top emerging trend

The increasing demand for intelligent systems is an emerging trend in the embedded security solutions market. Intelligent digital surveillance systems support advanced video management applications and real-time software-based analytics that enables event-triggered alerts, intelligent traffic control, mobile surveillance, and business intelligence. These systems are designed to help in making business decisions, which affect numerous business aspects such as staffing requirements, placement of promotional products, and traffic flow conditions.

