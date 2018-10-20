According to the global IoT-enabled industrial wearables market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period. The rising megatrends in digitalization and automation is one of the key drivers for the IoT-enabled industrial wearables market.

This research report titled 'Global IoT-enabled Industrial Wearables Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global IoT-enabled industrial wearables market analysis categorizes the market into the following products:

Smart eyewear

Head-mounted wearables

Hand-worn wearables

In 2016, the smart eyewear segment accounted for over 45% of the IoT-enabled industrial wearables market share and is projected to contribute to almost 46% share by 2021, exhibiting almost 1% increase in market share.

Global IoT-enabled industrial wearables market: Top emerging trend

The rising focus on increasing battery life is an emerging trend in the IoT-enabled industrial wearables market. Accommodating heavy equipment in wearables compromises with the quality of battery being used as the batteries occupy a considerable amount of space in battery-operated devices. The industries where a high amount of data is collected from wearables and where the operating period is high cannot afford to face problems related to batteries. Thus, many research works are in progress to enhance the battery life of wearables.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global IoT-enabled Industrial Wearables Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (smart eyewear, head-mounted wearables, and hand-worn wearables)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Alphabet, DAQRI, Epson, Fujitsu, Microsoft, and Vuzix)

